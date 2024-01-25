Mitchell Capital Management Co. Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,252 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.7% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V stock opened at $271.72 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $272.86. The stock has a market cap of $498.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.25 and a 200 day moving average of $246.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC started coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.70.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

