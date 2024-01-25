Mizuho Cuts Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $75.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

Get Edison International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Edison International

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.04. 3,658,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.94. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $74.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.00.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $222,895,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Edison International by 266.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,309,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,877 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Edison International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Edison International by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,362,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,085,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,575,555,000 after acquiring an additional 946,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.