MONECO Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLQM. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3,451.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000.

Get Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLQM opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.99. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.