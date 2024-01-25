MONECO Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 21,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.1 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.41.

Get Our Latest Report on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.