MONECO Advisors LLC Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

XMHQ opened at $90.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.64 and a 200 day moving average of $83.09. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $68.69 and a 12 month high of $91.43.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

