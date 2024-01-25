MONECO Advisors LLC Has $384,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $8,894,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 296,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $51.85 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.30.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.