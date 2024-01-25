MONECO Advisors LLC Has $515,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $448.07 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $449.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

