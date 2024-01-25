MONECO Advisors LLC Has $551,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

