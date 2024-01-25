MONECO Advisors LLC Has $720,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.98. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0601 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

