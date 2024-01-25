MONECO Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27,689.7% in the 2nd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,558,000 after purchasing an additional 524,997 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $248.42 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $258.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.87.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

