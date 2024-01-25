MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 162 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $143.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $161.99.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,770,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,770,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.44.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

