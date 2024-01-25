MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $241.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $246.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.41 and its 200 day moving average is $222.12. The company has a market cap of $147.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.90%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.13.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

