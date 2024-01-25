MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 88.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,142,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,925,000 after acquiring an additional 534,557 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,124,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,784,000 after purchasing an additional 177,721 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 546,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 136.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 290,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,601,000 after acquiring an additional 167,818 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 285,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,219,000 after buying an additional 97,477 shares during the period.

Get American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of QGRO stock opened at $79.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.64. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $59.48 and a 12 month high of $79.53.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.