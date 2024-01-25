MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 3,070 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 327.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BX

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $122.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $133.53.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.