MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 465 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,299 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVN opened at $42.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.51 and a 1-year high of $66.96.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

