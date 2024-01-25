MONECO Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. MONECO Advisors LLC owned 1.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSJT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ BSJT opened at $21.04 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
