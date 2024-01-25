MONECO Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. MONECO Advisors LLC owned 1.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSJT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BSJT opened at $21.04 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1065 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

