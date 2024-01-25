Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Short Interest Down 58.8% in January

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCCGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the December 31st total of 93,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Monroe Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,550 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Monroe Capital in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Trading Down 0.8 %

Monroe Capital stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.30. 31,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,475. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.70%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 625.04%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

