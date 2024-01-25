Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Short Interest Down 58.8% in January

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the December 31st total of 93,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Trading Down 0.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,550 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Monroe Capital in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.30. 31,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,475. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.70%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 625.04%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Featured Articles

