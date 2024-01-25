Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody's Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $389.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.94. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $278.23 and a 52-week high of $396.91.

Insider Transactions at Moody's

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,114. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.75.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

