Moog (MOG-A) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Moog (NYSE:MOG-A – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Friday, January 26th.
Moog Price Performance
MOG-A stock opened at $142.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.05 and a 200 day moving average of $124.01.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Maureen Mary Athoe sold 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.22, for a total value of $466,077.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,285.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Moog
Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls, and avionics for military and commercial aircraft; and aftermarket support services.
