Moog (MOG-A) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Moog (NYSE:MOG-A – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th.

Moog Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOG-A opened at $142.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Moog from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Maureen Mary Athoe sold 3,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.22, for a total transaction of $466,077.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,285.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls, and avionics for military and commercial aircraft; and aftermarket support services.

