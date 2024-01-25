Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $27,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $87.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.42 and its 200-day moving average is $84.19. The company has a market cap of $143.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. HSBC lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

