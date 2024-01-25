MP Materials (NYSE:MP) vs. Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) Head-To-Head Survey

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) and Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

MP Materials has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dakota Gold has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for MP Materials and Dakota Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 0 6 0 3.00 Dakota Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

MP Materials presently has a consensus price target of $31.57, suggesting a potential upside of 96.65%. Given MP Materials’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Dakota Gold.

This table compares MP Materials and Dakota Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $527.51 million 5.41 $289.00 million $0.58 27.68 Dakota Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MP Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Gold.

Profitability

This table compares MP Materials and Dakota Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials 35.21% 9.87% 5.85% Dakota Gold N/A -28.87% -27.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.4% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.9% of MP Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MP Materials beats Dakota Gold on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/Whistler Gulch, and Cambrian Unconformity Properties located Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. It also holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Barrick Option and the Richmond Hill Option projects situated in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

