Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.52 and last traded at $42.68. 44,513 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 53,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.29.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06. The stock has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $19.23 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

