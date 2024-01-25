Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 2.9 %

MUR stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.31. 1,522,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $48.47.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 73.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 45.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 446,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,026,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile



Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Stories

