MXC Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.61 Million (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, MXC has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. MXC has a total market cap of $43.74 million and $3.61 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MXC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MXC Profile

MXC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,371 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,931,600 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxc. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org.

MXC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. MXC has a current supply of 2,642,132,371.4. The last known price of MXC is 0.00855979 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $4,132,942.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mxc.org/.”

