My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Cap Achieves $1.67 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $284,595.90 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,617,680 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

