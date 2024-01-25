My Personal CFO LLC Buys 2,820 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

My Personal CFO LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 290.2% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,223,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,355,000 after purchasing an additional 909,958 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,815,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,849,000 after purchasing an additional 650,266 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $15,834,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,781,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $8,958,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DFLV traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.12. The company had a trading volume of 147,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,475. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.60.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

