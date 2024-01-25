My Personal CFO LLC Grows Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

My Personal CFO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. My Personal CFO LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 328.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,283,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,702 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,866,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,345,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $2,879,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 5,784.4% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 61,893 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of PJAN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $37.73. The stock had a trading volume of 424,852 shares. The stock has a market cap of $677.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average is $35.84.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

