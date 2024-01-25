My Personal CFO LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

My Personal CFO LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN comprises 1.6% of My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 32,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 63,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 88,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Up 1.0 %

AMJ traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.14. The company had a trading volume of 69,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,418. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $26.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.71.

