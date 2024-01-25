My Personal CFO LLC Invests $548,000 in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 73,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CMF stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $57.47. 94,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,563. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.24. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

