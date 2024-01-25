My Personal CFO LLC Purchases 1,810 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

My Personal CFO LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 12.2% of My Personal CFO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $241.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,857. The firm has a market cap of $340.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $190.18 and a 12-month high of $242.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.