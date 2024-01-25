My Personal CFO LLC Purchases 353 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

My Personal CFO LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,403.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,825,000 after acquiring an additional 48,444 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 345,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,063,000 after acquiring an additional 27,481 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 293,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,040,000 after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VPU traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.03. 108,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.14 and its 200 day moving average is $135.72. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $153.42.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

