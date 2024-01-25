N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Invests $232,000 in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $43.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 2.21. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100 over the last ninety days. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.