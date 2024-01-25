N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Invests $63,000 in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 483.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,982,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 14.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,951,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,422,000 after purchasing an additional 980,777 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 4,724.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 566,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 554,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,387,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,882,000 after purchasing an additional 421,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the second quarter worth about $1,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightwave Logic alerts:

Lightwave Logic Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:LWLG opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $508.94 million, a P/E ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $9.18.

Lightwave Logic Profile

Lightwave Logic ( NASDAQ:LWLG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.