National Bankshares Cuts Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$5.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FVI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Pi Financial reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE FVI opened at C$4.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.43. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$3.56 and a 52-week high of C$5.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$326.09 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 15.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.3598585 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fortuna Silver Mines

In related news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$64,372.00. In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$64,372.00. Also, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.01, for a total transaction of C$1,003,425.00. Insiders have sold a total of 350,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,397 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

