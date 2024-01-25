National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,704,072 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 349% from the previous session’s volume of 379,227 shares.The stock last traded at $66.31 and had previously closed at $66.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NGG. Barclays began coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,201.67.

National Grid Stock Down 0.6 %

National Grid Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.21 and a 200-day moving average of $64.23.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $1.1899 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%.

Institutional Trading of National Grid

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in National Grid in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in National Grid by 57.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in National Grid in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Grid by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

