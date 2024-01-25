Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) Short Interest Up 1,651.1% in January

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 1,651.1% from the December 31st total of 159,900 shares. Approximately 23.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nauticus Robotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nauticus Robotics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nauticus Robotics in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nauticus Robotics by 15.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 15,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nauticus Robotics in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Nauticus Robotics Stock Down 4.4 %

KITT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.45. 270,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,904,381. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. Nauticus Robotics has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $4.09.

About Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics ( NASDAQ:KITT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Nauticus Robotics had a negative net margin of 175.68% and a negative return on equity of 2,774.34%.

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications.

