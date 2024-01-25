NBC Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTLFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000. NBC Securities Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 56,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the first quarter valued at $210,000.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock opened at $39.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.29. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $41.68.

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

