NBC Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,886 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,886 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.68.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $109.67 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.