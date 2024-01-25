NBC Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 36,472 GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,472 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GSK by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.19. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $40.34. The stock has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,565.00.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

