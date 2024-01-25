NBC Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 47,790 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

EPD opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average of $26.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.