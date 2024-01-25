NBC Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 46,431 Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000. NBC Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4,785.0% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 68.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $26.42 on Thursday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.89.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.