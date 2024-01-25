NBC Securities Inc. Invests $1.45 Million in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after buying an additional 16,857 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $105.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.87 and a 200-day moving average of $99.07. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.55.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

