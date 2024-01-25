NBC Securities Inc. Invests $2.12 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA opened at $214.13 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.00.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

