NBC Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 19.0% during the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 98.8% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 0.6 %

HLI opened at $121.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.73. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.92 and a 52 week high of $123.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $466.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 14.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

HLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Houlihan Lokey

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $960,905.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,584 shares of company stock worth $3,544,856 in the last ninety days. 25.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.