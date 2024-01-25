NBC Securities Inc. Purchases New Shares in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 40,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 594.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 295.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 2.4 %

REXR opened at $53.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.45.

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "sell" rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $56.50.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

