NBC Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,256 iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,555,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,246,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,194,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,983,000 after buying an additional 725,272 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,438,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,943,000 after purchasing an additional 582,040 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYG opened at $77.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.68 and a 52 week high of $78.08.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

