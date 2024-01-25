NBC Securities Inc. Takes $1.14 Million Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,858 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,723,000 after buying an additional 110,695 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,926,000 after purchasing an additional 333,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,022,000 after purchasing an additional 58,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,036,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,109,000 after purchasing an additional 600,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Loop Capital raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $207.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.35. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.76 and a 12 month high of $211.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

