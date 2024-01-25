NBC Securities Inc. Takes $1.54 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,732 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.2 %

COST opened at $686.51 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $465.33 and a fifty-two week high of $698.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $641.67 and a 200-day moving average of $586.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $304.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,252 shares of company stock valued at $14,733,084 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.96.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

