NBC Securities Inc. Takes $1.84 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,370,000 after acquiring an additional 52,576 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock opened at $290.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $147.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.